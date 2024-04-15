While inflation has fallen from 2022 peaks, high prices are still eating into household budgets. Many Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending.

Home prices, rent, and food inflation, as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years, are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before. In the first two months of 2024, Americans were able to save about 3.9% of their disposable income, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, well below historic levels.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Texas using rankings from Niche.

#30. Eastland County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 587

- Population: 17,812

- Median household income: $52,902

- Median home value: $110,500 (69% own)

- Median rent: $745 (31% rent)

#29. Jones County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 584

- Population: 19,758

- Median household income: $59,361

- Median home value: $88,400 (82% own)

- Median rent: $954 (18% rent)

#28. Madison County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 559

- Population: 13,556

- Median household income: $65,768

- Median home value: $139,100 (71% own)

- Median rent: $814 (29% rent)

#27. McCulloch County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 558

- Population: 7,638

- Median household income: $53,214

- Median home value: $98,700 (70% own)

- Median rent: $816 (30% rent)

#26. Morris County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 552

- Population: 11,993

- Median household income: $51,532

- Median home value: $108,600 (74% own)

- Median rent: $783 (26% rent)

#25. Wheeler County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 551

- Population: 4,980

- Median household income: $58,158

- Median home value: $105,200 (74% own)

- Median rent: $896 (26% rent)

#24. Clay County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 548

- Population: 10,290

- Median household income: $75,227

- Median home value: $139,700 (81% own)

- Median rent: $787 (19% rent)

#23. Falls County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 524

- Population: 17,013

- Median household income: $45,172

- Median home value: $103,400 (78% own)

- Median rent: $691 (22% rent)

#22. Trinity County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 520

- Population: 13,735

- Median household income: $51,165

- Median home value: $104,300 (76% own)

- Median rent: $776 (24% rent)

#21. Carson County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 510

- Population: 5,801

- Median household income: $83,199

- Median home value: $129,700 (84% own)

- Median rent: $933 (16% rent)

#20. Starr County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 429

- Population: 65,716

- Median household income: $35,979

- Median home value: $88,300 (73% own)

- Median rent: $670 (27% rent)

#19. Hutchinson County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 422

- Population: 20,595

- Median household income: $62,211

- Median home value: $96,500 (82% own)

- Median rent: $881 (18% rent)

#18. Mitchell County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 420

- Population: 8,947

- Median household income: $49,869

- Median home value: $83,900 (71% own)

- Median rent: $764 (29% rent)

#17. Marion County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 374

- Population: 9,668

- Median household income: $48,040

- Median home value: $103,100 (78% own)

- Median rent: $857 (22% rent)

#16. Castro County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 338

- Population: 7,381

- Median household income: $59,886

- Median home value: $96,400 (65% own)

- Median rent: $841 (35% rent)

#15. Coleman County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 305

- Population: 7,808

- Median household income: $51,034

- Median home value: $91,800 (72% own)

- Median rent: $684 (28% rent)

#14. Zavala County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 287

- Population: 9,700

- Median household income: $49,243

- Median home value: $77,300 (73% own)

- Median rent: $838 (27% rent)

#13. Refugio County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 276

- Population: 6,718

- Median household income: $54,304

- Median home value: $92,900 (76% own)

- Median rent: $720 (24% rent)

#12. Floyd County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 238

- Population: 5,386

- Median household income: $49,321

- Median home value: $90,800 (70% own)

- Median rent: $697 (30% rent)

#11. Ward County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 235

- Population: 11,347

- Median household income: $70,771

- Median home value: $117,700 (80% own)

- Median rent: $1,061 (20% rent)

#10. Willacy County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 205

- Population: 20,308

- Median household income: $42,839

- Median home value: $66,900 (69% own)

- Median rent: $695 (31% rent)

#9. Bailey County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 179

- Population: 6,902

- Median household income: $69,830

- Median home value: $112,400 (73% own)

- Median rent: $665 (27% rent)

#8. Haskell County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 147

- Population: 5,408

- Median household income: $52,786

- Median home value: $69,800 (70% own)

- Median rent: $862 (30% rent)

#7. Crosby County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 125

- Population: 5,157

- Median household income: $50,268

- Median home value: $69,600 (71% own)

- Median rent: $649 (29% rent)

#6. La Salle County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 116

- Population: 6,965

- Median household income: $62,798

- Median home value: $99,400 (79% own)

- Median rent: $851 (21% rent)

#5. Duval County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 105

- Population: 9,960

- Median household income: $50,697

- Median home value: $76,000 (71% own)

- Median rent: $870 (29% rent)

#4. Lamb County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 89

- Population: 13,024

- Median household income: $54,519

- Median home value: $79,300 (73% own)

- Median rent: $796 (27% rent)

#3. Brooks County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 72

- Population: 7,059

- Median household income: $30,566

- Median home value: $80,100 (61% own)

- Median rent: $391 (39% rent)

#2. San Augustine County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 66

- Population: 7,920

- Median household income: $45,888

- Median home value: $82,400 (73% own)

- Median rent: $718 (27% rent)

#1. Winkler County, Texas

- Overall Rank: 49

- Population: 7,582

- Median household income: $89,155

- Median home value: $109,100 (83% own)

- Median rent: $902 (17% rent)