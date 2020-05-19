Texas college and universities work on plans to teach students in the fall

With most college students done for the academic year, schools are now deciding how they might be able to reintroduce face-to-face instruction in the fall. Texas schools are beginning to talk about their plans.

Rice University is among the first, trying to strike a balance between returning to some normalcy and respecting the ongoing danger of infection.

The university expects to return students to campus, in August, with online and face-to-face instruction available and compressing the semester so that finals are complete by the Thanksgiving fall break.

The plan includes testing of staff and students, mandatory mask-use, and social distancing, minimize exposure.

"We really know that our students would like to be back again, as part of the community, and we'll do that if we can do it an keep everybody safe," says Rive University president David Leebron.

Students, who look forward to being back among friends, are cautiously optimistic.

Rice Student Association President Anna Margaret Clyburn says, "If it's something that reassures rice that we'll be able to go back to school, and miss a potential 'second wave', I think that's what students are really concerned about."

Other Texas schools have yet to announce specifics about the fall semester.

The University of Houston Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Texas State all say they 'expect' face to face instruction.

The University of Texas says it will announce a plan by the end of June.