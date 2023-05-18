Texas City shooting: 1 person killed in afternoon shooting at apartment complex

article

One person is dead following an afternoon shooting in Texas City on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the shooting occurred just before 3:30 p.m. after authorities responded to several calls about multiple gunshots being heard in the Costa Mariposa Apartment Complex.

While officers were responding to the scene, they learned that there was one person lying on the ground between two apartment buildings.

The victim that was shot was taken by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Officers said they were working to gather witness statements.

If you have any information on this shooting, you're asked to contact the Texas City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division or to report your tip anonymously contact the Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers at (409) 945-TIPS.