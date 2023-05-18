Harris County officials arrested a man after he threatened to kill his juvenile neighbors on Wednesday.

Constable Mark Herman's Office deputies responded to the 9000 block of Peachridge Drive in northwest Houston after receiving calls about a disturbance between neighbors. When they arrived, the person who called told officials his 13 and 17-year-old daughters got off the school bus and their neighbor, now identified as Curtis Fournier, started yelling obscenities at them.

The girls told the man to leave them alone and Fournier threatened to slit their throats and kill them, deputies were told.

Curtis Fournier

Officials say they attempted to make contact with the man, but he refused and continued to threaten the girls and deputies lives.

After a brief struggle, Fournier was safely detained and displayed multiple signs of being under the influence of a narcotic.

He was booked in Harris County Jail and charged with two felony counts of Harassment and Retaliation on a Public Servant. His bond and court information has not been set at this time.