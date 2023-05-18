The man accused of killing five of his San Jacinto County neighbors appeared in court on Thursday morning.

Several deputies led Francisco Oropeza into the courthouse in handcuffs.

According to Oropeza’s attorney, the hearing was to discuss the timeline of legal proceedings and access for discovery.

"It looks like the case will go before a grand jury here, either the end of June or July. And then once, once they indict Mr. Oropeza, then we'll come back for arraignment. And of course, at that time, he’ll enter pleas of not guilty just routinely," attorney Anthony Osso says.

Oropeza is charged with five counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of four adults and a child at a home near Cleveland, Texas, on April 28.

Officials have said that there is a possibility that Oropeza’s charges could be upgraded to capital murder.

"The final charging decision will be once this case goes to a grand jury," San Jacinto County Criminal District Attorney Todd Dillon says.

Oropeza’s bond is set at a total of $7.5 million.