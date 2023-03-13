Texas breaks all-time record for total jobs 16 months in a row

article

Texas Governor Greg Abbott's office announced in a released that Texas employers and Texans are leading the nation in job growth, according to a release.

According to the governor's office, 654,100 jobs were added from January 2022 to January 2023, leading all states.

Notable January job gains in Texas included 8,300 jobs added in leisure and hospitality, 8,100 jobs added in professional and business services, and 5,900 jobs added in both construction and manufacturing employment.

Over those 12 months, Texas jobs grew at 5%, outpacing the national rate of 3.3%.

"Texas leads the nation once again, creating more jobs last year than any other state and growing faster than the nation as a whole," said Governor Greg Abbott. "I am proud that more Texans are working than ever before, and I thank Texas employers for their ongoing investments in the best workforce in America. Texas offers unmatched economic opportunities for hardworking Texans across this great state, but we cannot be complacent as we build the Texas of tomorrow. In this legislative session, we will continue expanding opportunity by cutting property taxes and investing in workforce development, infrastructure upgrades, and strategic economic development tools to ensure Texas remains the best state to live, work, build a business, and raise a family."