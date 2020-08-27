Texas Army National Guard ready to help out in Louisiana

Members of the Texas Army National Guard are on standby to help hurricane victims in Louisiana.

In fact, Hundreds of emergency crews, from firefighters to entire utility teams to members of the military, are waiting to get word that they are needed.

The groups of emergency workers stationed at Ford Pavilion in Beaumont are ready to roll out after Laura left destruction in Louisiana.

"We're staged and prepared to provide relief efforts,” says Texas Army National Guard Capt. Ruben Cervantes.

More than 50 National Guard vehicles and staff are ready. Dozens of others are waiting around the area, including in Houston at NRG Park. They are all lined up and on standby.

"We're working closely with Texas Task Force One and Two. So if they need military support and they need vehicle and personnel support then it's a matter of minutes that we're standing up and our vehicles are rolling out alongside theirs,” explains First Lt. Michael Trevino with the 386th Engineering Battalion.

Trevino and Cervantes want Houstonians who have loved ones in the hard-hit areas to know they’re doing everything they can.

"Being affected and isolated and feeling alone especially during COVID, a lot of people sometimes, they just need to know we're there for them and so we have tons of really caring search and rescue teams. I want them to know they are not alone,” says Cervantes.

"Our capabilities include swift water rescue, search and rescue, evacuation assistance and debris removal,” adds Trevino.

"We have tons of ground transportation and vehicles that can go in high water. We have tons of capabilities,” explains Capt. Cervantes who says, fortunately, it appears the damage isn't as severe as it could have been and they will likely get word soon to stand down.

