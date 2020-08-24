Gov. Greg Abbott announces FEMA approval for emergency aid ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday, Aug 24, that a federal emergency declaration has been granted by FEMA and President Trump.

According to the Office of the Governor, FEMA will provide aid as well as evacuation and shelter support at 75 percent federal funding. Abbott put in a request for support on Sunday.

Statement from Governor Abbott:

"Texas is grateful to President Trump and our partners at FEMA for quickly granting this Federal Emergency Declaration. As Tropical Storms Marco and Laura head towards the coast, the State of Texas is working with local and federal partners to ensure our communities have the resources they need to respond to these storms."

RELATED: THE LATEST ON TROPICAL STORM LAURA

Our weather team is currently tracking Tropical Storm Laura. The storm is expected to become a hurricane, while Tropical Storm Marco is expected to weaken.