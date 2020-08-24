Texas National Guard mobilize in preparation for Tropical Storm Laura

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has ordered the assistance of the Texas National Guard and others ahead of Tropical Storm Laura.

The staff will include more than 70 members of the Texas Army, Air National Guards, and Texas State Guard with the Texas Military Department.

According to the Office of the Governor, multiple ground transportation teams with high profile vehicles are currently en-route to support local and state agencies. Currently, UH-60 Blackhawks and UH-72 Lakota air crews have been alerted at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and San Antonio to assist with any emergency search and rescue or emergency evacuations.

"Property and belongings can be restored, but lives cannot. I call on all Texans who may be in harm’s way to put their safety and their family’s lives above all else and adhere to the guidance and warnings from emergency management officials," Governor Abbott said.

In a news conference Monday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner urged the public to prepare for the storm by having non-perishable food items and daily essentials on hand. Follow FOX 26 on-air and online for the latest developments.