An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old boy who was last seen in Houston.

According to the alert, police in Suffolk County, New York, are searching for Henderson Calderon Carranza, who may be in Texas.

MORE NEWS: Houston boy, 13, shot to death in bedroom

Henderson was reportedly last seen in the 5500 block of Antoine Drive in Houston around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Henderson Calderon Carranza (left); Jose Calderon Arias (right) (Photos: Texas Department of Public Safety)

According to the alert, authorities are also searching for Jose Calderon Arias, 60, in connection with the missing child.

Henderson is 3’2" tall, weighs 55 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. It’s not known what he was last seen wearing.

MORE NEWS: Harris County deputy shot, killed; suspect arrested

Jose is 5’5" tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. It’s also not known what he may be wearing. He is believed to be driving a black Hyundai Sonata. No license plate was listed.

According to the alert, authorities believe Henderson is in grave or immediate danger.

If you see Henderson or Jose, you are asked to call 911. You can also call the Suffolk County Police at (631)854-8345.