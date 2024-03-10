A Houston Texans player is tackling healthy eating with his new children’s book. Safety Jimmie Ward recently released his book called, 'Jimmie Ward's Nutritional ABC's for Active Kids' to kickoff National Nutrition Month.

He read the book that promotes a balanced diet to a room full of students at Askew Elementary School on Wednesday.

"I feel like using my platform to educate kids on what to eat and how to eat," said Ward.

'Jimmie Ward’s Nutritional ABC's for Active Kids' takes children from A to Z while teaching them the benefits of a balanced diet.

"I learned that if you eat healthy stuff, you can grow healthy," said Reyando Davis, a 3rd grader at Askew Elementary School in Houston ISD.

"I made it because I felt like I had a hard time eating and knowing what to eat when I was young. I just wanted a way that I could give back to kids," said Ward.

Ward said the book is based on his own diet and eating habits at home, and the main characters are himself and his daughter.

"I feel like it’s hard for me to tell my daughter to eat the right stuff, but she likes to hear it from somebody else," said Ward.

It’s a touchdown for nutrition.

"I learned that more stuff can help you grow and get nutrients from good foods," said Ibrahim, another 3rd grader at Askew Elementary.

"We’re thrilled to celebrate school nutrition, and we’re also honored to have Mr. Jimmie Ward to come to our campus to choose our school," said Leanene Garr Carriere, the assistant principal for Askew Elementary.

Following the book reading, Ward promised to send autographed copies of the book to the class of students.