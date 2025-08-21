Texans' Jimmie Ward accused of violent assault, using meth: lawsuit

The Brief Jimmie Ward is accused of sexually and physically assaulting the mother of his 3-year-old son while allegedly under the influence of meth, according to a lawsuit. Ward was arrested in June and charged with assault - family violence impeding breath/circulation. Court documents claim Ward yelled and demanded sex acts from the woman while she was holding his 3-year-old son.



Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward is being sued for sexually and physically assaulting the mother of his 3-year-old son while allegedly under the influence of meth, according to the lawsuit filed in Harris County.

Ward was arrested back in June in Montgomery County for assaulting his fiancée, who claimed she had been assaulted, strangled and threatened by Ward. He was arrested again in August by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office for a warrant.

Texans' Jimmie Ward sued for sexual, physical

Jimmie Ward (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

The backstory:

According to the lawsuit, in April, Ward lured the woman into his Houston townhome under the pretense of giving her money for their son's karate lessons. When she arrived, he got her into a closet in an attempt to sexually assault her. The woman resisted, screamed, and managed to leave the home.

About two months later in June, Ward forced his way into the woman's home in the early morning hours while her children, including their son, was inside. She believed he was under the influence of drugs that night, possibly crystal meth, as he had used similar drugs before and became violent, court records state.

Ward had gone inside the bathroom and, when he came out, began physically assaulting the woman, documents read. He threatened that he would "kill" her multiple times and at one point his yelling woke up their 3-year-old son.

The lawsuit claims the woman picked up her son in an attempt to comfort him, but Ward would yell at her and make demands for her to perform sexual acts while she was still carrying the child. In the document it states, "she began to perform the acts "under the force of his threats and in fear for her life."

At one point, Wars suddenly jumped out of bed and searched for her phone, accusing the woman of talking to other men, records say. In that moment, the woman grabbed her child and ran out of the home to call 911.

This was the incident Ward was arrested for in June. He was charged with assault - family violence impeding breath/circulation, a third-degree felony.

Court records claim Ward repeatedly violated the conditions of his bond and recently contacted the woman, which was another direct violation of his bond.

‘Let it play itself out'

What they're saying:

Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans was asked about Ward's arrest during a press conference on Thursday. A Texans representative sent the following quote from Coach Ryans:

"With Jimmie [Ward], I know there are a lot of allegations. We don't know the true story of all those and I hate to jump to rush judgment on any situation. We'll let it play itself out, let whatever has to happen in the court system, let that play out. But, I think it's unfair to rush to judgment when allegations and stories come out on players. Everybody's quick to jump on it and jump on the negative side with the players. Let's just allow it to play out and we'll see what happens when everything is over."