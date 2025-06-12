Expand / Collapse search
Houston Texans' Jimmie Ward arrested in Montgomery County

By
Updated  June 12, 2025 11:07am CDT
Montgomery County
FOX 26 Houston
article

Jimmie Ward (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

The Brief

    • Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested Thursday morning in Montgomery County.
    • Bond has not been set yet.

CONROE, Texas - Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested early Thursday morning in Montgomery County, jail records show.

Texans’ Jimmie Ward arrested

What we know:

According to jail records, 33-year-old Ward was arrested by deputies just after 5:30 a.m.

The charge he was arrested on was assault of a family/house member, a third-degree felony, records show.

His bond has not yet been set.

What we don't know:

Details of the incident that led to Ward’s arrest are not known at this time.

Texans' response

What they're saying:

In a statement, Omar Majzoub, Texans Sr. Director of Communications said, "We are aware of the report involving Jimmie Ward. We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: The information in this article comes from Montgomery County Jail records.

Montgomery CountyHouston TexansCrime and Public Safety