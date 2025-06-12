Houston Texans' Jimmie Ward arrested in Montgomery County

article

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested early Thursday morning in Montgomery County, jail records show.

According to jail records, 33-year-old Ward was arrested by deputies just after 5:30 a.m.

The charge he was arrested on was assault of a family/house member, a third-degree felony, records show.

His bond has not yet been set.

Details of the incident that led to Ward’s arrest are not known at this time.

Texans' response

In a statement, Omar Majzoub, Texans Sr. Director of Communications said, "We are aware of the report involving Jimmie Ward. We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time."

