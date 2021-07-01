Teen motorcyclist hurt in Montgomery Co. crash with suspected intoxicated driver

article

A teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a motorcycle crash with a suspected intoxicated driver in Montgomery County, authorities say.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near FM 1485 at Gene Campbell.

A teen was reportedly found with his leg partially amputated at the knee. He was taken to the hospital and taken into surgery.

According to DPS troopers, another driver was intoxicated and traveling northbound on FM 1485 at a high rate of speed. Authorities say he started to pass and struck a Honda motorcycle head-on at the intersection in a no-passing zone.

The suspected intoxicated driver was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on charges of intoxication assault.

