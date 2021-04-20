Teen missing from The Woodlands for nearly two months

The Okert family in The Woodlands is urging everyone to please help them find their teenage son.

He walked away from their home two months ago and hasn't been seen since then. They are desperate to find out where he is and make sure he's OK.

Tristan Okert, 17, has been missing since February 23.

"I came home around 3:20 that day, knocked on his door. He's supposed to go to work and he wouldn't answer, so I went around and the window was open, and he was gone. Didn't show up for work, and that was it. That was the last we heard of him," says Tristan’s mom, Amanda.

"The FBI has information on him, but they haven't been able to locate him since March 1, same with Conroe Police Department. Nobody has seen him, heard from him, or anything, it's just like he disappeared off the face of the earth," says his dad, Brian.

Tristan is 6’2" tall, weighs 300 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. His parents believe he may have lost weight since he's been away from home.

They say while he may look like a man, he's more like a young child. He doesn't know the date of his birthday, address, or phone number.

"He thinks like a 10-year-old, but he looks like he's 25 and people are going to treat him that way. He's very vulnerable at this point," explains Amanda.

Tristan's mom says she believes he could fall under the autism spectrum but says he hasn’t been diagnosed with that but with ADD and ADHD. She says her son is very intelligent and has a special interest in kings and wars, yet struggles socially and academically. He was trying to achieve his GED, while learning from home.

"His last doctor diagnosed him as severely depressed with a mood disorder," says his dad.

It's hard for the Okert's to think about their son leaving home, especially without his medication, eyeglasses, or cell phone. He only took a backpack with him with very little in it.

"He left everything! The only thing he took was a nylon jacket that he had been wearing because it had been cold," exclaims Brian.

If anyone is helping Tristan, his parents urge them to let his family know.

"With his issues, he doesn't really know how to talk to people and that's what really worries us. If he's in an encampment or if someone is sheltering him, we really appreciate that, but at the same time, we want him home, so we can prepare him to be out on his own. We really, really need to get him back to his family. We're worried! As a mother, I'm trying to keep it together, but I want to see my baby's face, he'll always be my baby," states an emotional Amanda.

"If he's happy, where he's at - great! Just call us up, let us know that you're still around. It takes this burden off of our shoulders not knowing. The 'not knowing' part is what's driving us both insane," says Brian.

If you know anything, you’re urged to call: 936-760-5830.