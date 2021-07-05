Teen killed after jumping from car during fight with her mother in Harris Co.

article

A teen was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Harris County on Monday night, officials said.



According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident occurred on the 16800 block of North Freeway.



Gonzalez said preliminary information revealed that a teen female, possibly 15, was having a fight with her mother when she jumped out of a moving car.

The teen was then struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, authorities said.



The teen was pronounced dead on the scene.

No additional information has been released.



