Authorities are piecing together what led up to a crash in south Houston after noticing evidence linked to a shooting at the scene.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on Hwy 288 North and 610 loop, where officers with Houston PD said a white Ford Expedition and a Ford F-250 were involved. Preliminary details are the expedition tried to exit last minute, hitting the F-250. From there, the Expedition driver lost control and crashed into a retaining wall.

A 13-year-old girl was ejected from the Expedition as a result, suffering serious injuries. She was rushed to the hospital, where at last check is said to be in stable condition. The driver appeared to be OK at the scene but was taken to a hospital in stable condition as well.

A third man was found inside the Expedition, suffering serious injuries, and officers from the South Patrol Division noted evidence of a possible shooting. Doctors also identified to police at least one gunshot wound on the man's body

A firearm was also found at the scene, but, as of this writing, authorities were unclear on the connection between the shooting and the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information on what happened to call their Major Assaults Division or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.