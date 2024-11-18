Teen catalytic converter thief allowed to remain on probation even after picking up 3 new felony charges

The Brief A 19-year-old catalytic converter thief from Houston remains on probation despite accruing three new felony charges. Lawmakers had previously increased the penalties for catalytic converter theft, aiming for stricter consequences. Harris County Courts appear lenient with probation as the common sentence for such crimes, despite legislative intent for harsher punishments.



Last year, lawmakers clearly signaled the severity of catalytic converter thefts, making it a felony with potential prison time. However, Harris County Criminal Court judges seem out of step, often sentencing such thieves to probation. Houston has led in catalytic converter thefts for a two-year period. A notable case was the slaying of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Almendarez who was killed attempting to thwart thieves. State leaders pledged jail time for offenders.

"Very rarely have I actually seen anyone go to prison for being convicted of catalytic converter theft," stated Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Case in point: 19-year-old Deonte Norman, part of a theft ring busted last January at a north-side car lot where over $40,000 worth of catalytic converters were stolen, received probation after pleading guilty in July.

"While on probation, he gets three felony charges three months later," Kahan added.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Norman was subsequently arrested for possession of a machine gun but remains free on bonds totaling $65,000 rather than having his probation revoked. "I can't figure out why Deonte Norman is still walking the streets based on his entire criminal history in 2024," Kahan expressed incredulously.

Last year, habitual offender Robert James Williams, with 14 felony convictions, was also charged with catalytic converter theft and controversially received a PR bond. One of his bond conditions was that he could not possess a chainsaw, often used in these thefts. Williams, like Norman, got probation instead of prison time.

"These guys should actually be serving time in prison," insisted Kahan. "Especially Williams with 14 prior convictions."