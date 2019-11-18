Teen breaks legs jumping off of jet bridge to avoid arrest

A teenage passenger getting off a plane at the Will Rogers World Airport reportedly ran across the tarmac, climbed on top of a building, and jumped off the roof, according to Oklahoma City police.

Oklahoma City police said the 16-year-old has a felony warrant for second-degree burglary out of Cleveland County. Police theorize that the teen knew he was going to be picked up and squeezed through the jet bridge to escape.

They say he then ran across the tarmac, climbed on top of another jet bridge then climbed on top of the terminal building, where he jumped from the roof to the top of the jet bridge. He then jumped down to the ground where he broke his legs.

They said the teen was on a United Airlines flight from Houston to OKC.

