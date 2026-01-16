Klein ISD school bus involved in crash, 2 people hospitalized

Authorities are at the scene of a crash involving a Klein ISD school bus Friday morning that left two people hospitalized.

Klein Fire Department shared pictures showing the aftermath of a vehicle crash with the bus at the intersection of Doerre and Spring Cypress Road.

The fire department stated detours may be necessary for divers along Spring Cypress, Stuebner Airline, and Doerre Road.

Klein ISD told FOX 26 no students were on board the bus at the time of the incident.

The bus driver and the driver of the car were both taken to a hospital.