Houston crash: 18-wheeler rolls over on ramp between I-69, I-610

Published  January 12, 2026 10:48am CST
The Brief

    • A crash is blocking the ramp between northbound I-69 Eastex Freeway to westbound I-610.
    • An 18-wheeler rolled over.

What we know:

The ramp is shut down, and drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the crash occurred or if anyone was injured. Authorities did not provide an estimate on when the crash would be cleared.

The Source: The information in this article comes from Lt. Terry Garza.

