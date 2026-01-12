The Brief A crash is blocking the ramp between northbound I-69 Eastex Freeway to westbound I-610. An 18-wheeler rolled over.



An 18-wheeler crash on a Houston highway is blocking traffic on Monday morning.

What we know:

According to the sheriff’s office, the 18-wheeler rolled over on the ramp between northbound I-69 Eastex Freeway to westbound I-610.

The ramp is shut down, and drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the crash occurred or if anyone was injured. Authorities did not provide an estimate on when the crash would be cleared.