Teen ambushed by 3 or 4 other teenage boys, shot to death in north Harris County

A teenager passed away Friday after deputies say three or four other teens in north Harris County shot him in what appears to be an ambush.

Because the investigation is still active, officials were unable to give a whole lot of details, but Sgt. Wolfford with the Harris County Sheriff's Office says it happened a little before 10 p.m. That's when authorities were called to the 2000 block of Mosher a little before 10 p.m., where they found an unidentified man, 19, with at least one gunshot wound.

Responding officers tried performing CPR, but it was to no avail and he was pronounced at the scene.

A witness tells deputies he saw three or four other boys between the ages of 15-18 with the unidentified teen and soon heard the sound of two gunshots. The witness recounts seeing the teens take off and tried chasing after them, but was unable to catch them.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, as of this writing, but investigators say the teen does not live in that neighborhood. Currently, they're looking into why he was there and what he was doing with the other boys that ultimately led up to this deadly incident but at this point, appears to be a setup.

An investigation remains underway.

