Houston teen shot, left for dead after apparent drug deal went sideways

Authorities say a teenager has died after what appears to have stemmed from a drug deal Friday night near Jersey Village that went sideways.

Because the investigation is still active, not a whole lot of details were provided, but according to Sgt. Wolfford with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office, officers were called out to an apartment complex in the 14500 block of Phillipine St. a little before 8 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies found an unidentified 16-year-old shot in the chest, lying in the middle of the parking lot. The teen was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Based on preliminary information, Sgt. Wolfford says officers believed the drug deal may have been the result of an apparent robbery from a drug deal that went the other way. Currently, officials are working to gather information but do not have a lot to go on, as there were not a lot of witnesses that saw what happened.

An investigation remains underway.

