3 detained after shooting that stemmed from a 'drug deal gone bad': HCSO
HOUSTON - Three people have been detained after reports of a drug deal that took a turn for the worst in north Houston, according to Harris County deputies.
Deputies say the incident happened in the 8700 block of Airline Drive.
A driver in a black car was reportedly chasing and shooting at a red car after a "drug deal gone bad." No one was injured during the incident.
Three people have been detained. The incident is still under investigation.