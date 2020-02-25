Teen accused of shooting 5-year-old sister turns himself in

article

A teenager accused of shooting his 5-year-old sister in the stomach has turned himself in.

Police say the teen surrendered to the Harris County Juvenile Probation Department.

His case is being referred to that department on a charge of reckless aggravated assault.

The weapon used in the shooting has not been recovered.

MORE: 5-year-old girl shot at apartment in northwest Houston

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Monday at the Ranch at Silver Creek Apartments.

Police say the mother awoke after hearing a gunshot and found the 5-year-old girl on the ground and her 14-year-old son in a panic. She says he grabbed the gun from the floor and left the apartment.

Advertisement

The 5-year-old girl was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.