TEA public meetings continue ahead of HISD take over

Wheatley High School is the most underperforming schools of HISD.

The school has received an F-rating for the last five years, and is one of the reasons why the state has decided to take over. The Texas Education Agency is hosting a series of meetings to provide information and gain feedback from the community to help with their take over process. But it left concerned parents and faculty members of Wheatley unsatisfied since they feel their questions aren’t being answered.

Charlene, a Wheatley alumni who attended the meeting, said, “Do you know how many these meetings we done had? And no progress still has been made. How many times is it going to take for us to reiterate the same thing over and over and over and over again before action be taking place?”

Across town, HISD board members met in a closed session to receive legal advice on the TEA’s take over. They have until next Wednesday to appeal the state’s decision. Meanwhile back at Wheatley High, attendees learned of the board of managers process. Many are not warming up to the idea of a board that the TEA is in control of.

Kandice Webber and education advocate tells FOX 26, “They want to turn around, and they want to blame what they call low performance on us. When we know that our children are not performing at the level that they could be performing at because the TEA has failed us, we are not failing.”

The impending takeover could take some time. A representative with the TEA is saying that we are only at step one of a lengthy process that could take months-- something parents of Wheatley students aren’t optimistic about.

“As a parent we can just hold our breath, because, you know, they have the ball. They don’t know the community, they just no paperwork right now," said Tori Presley.

