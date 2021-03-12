TDLR warns licensees about phishing email scam

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation is warning Texans about a phishing scam that appears to target licensees.

TDLR says that an unknown number of people have been sent an email asking them to validate their TDLR profile information. TDLR asserts it did not send the email and is urging anyone who received it to delete it without clicking on the link or providing any personal information.

A licensee alerted the agency to the scam email, and the TDLR Information Security team is investigating, says TDLR.

The agency says the email appears to come from TDLR but has a return email address that does not belong to the agency. Recipients are told that TDLR is requiring all licensees to validate their information on the website as of April 2021, or they may "experience issues with their license."

Recipients who click on the link are taken to a page that appears to belong to TDLR and are asked to supply information including their date of birth, Social Security number, and driver's license number. TDLR reminds everyone to protect their personal information while they’re online:

Never disclose your password to anyone, even a customer service representative from TDLR

If you are providing personal information online, make sure the site is encrypted before providing any personal information. Look for a key or lock on your screen, but do not assume this is safe, be sure you are connected to Texas.gov

Use unique passwords when setting up an account

Don’t re-use passwords and avoid using your date of birth, Social Security number, or simple words as a password

Use a password manager to assist in creating and tracking secure passwords

Avoid sending personal information via email unless the security method used is specifically outlined and the data is encrypted

Use a secure browser

If someone clicked on the link in the email and provided the information requested, TDLR advises that they should follow the steps suggested by the Federal Trade Commission.