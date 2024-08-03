The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TCDJ) announced they will be distributing more than 12,000 body cameras to uniformed staff across 23 maximum security units throughout the state.

TDCJ reports the distribution is expected to be completed within a year. The department hopes the move will improve de-escalation tactics, support investigations, and enhance overall safety at facilities.

