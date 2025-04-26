Rollover crash reported on northbound Hardy Toll Road; southbound lanes blocked due to Ironman Texas

The Brief A rollover was reported on Hardy Toll Road North near Rankin Road. The toll road's southbound lanes are closed off for Ironman Texas. Details about the crash are limited at this time.



A rollover crash has been reported in the northbound lanes of the Hardy Toll Road in north Houston. The southbound lanes are already closed off for a big event.

Hardy Toll Road traffic

What we know:

The accident was reported on Hardy Toll Road North near Rankin Road. Harris County officials posted about the crash on social media at about 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, then shortly after 1 p.m.

Officials say there was a "major roll over crash" and drivers should expect delays.

Details about the crash are limited at this time.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

The other side:

As the crash remains active in the northbound lanes of the toll road, the southbound lanes are closed off due to Ironman Texas.

The southbound lanes are closed from I-45 to I-610 until 6 p.m. on Saturday. The westbound Hardy Toll Road Airport Connector is also closed off.

