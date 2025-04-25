Ironman Texas is happening this weekend in Houston, which means there will be a major road closure for the event.

Major road closure this weekend

The southbound mainlanes of the Hardy Toll Road will be closed from I-45 to 610 for athletes, as well as the westbound Hardy Toll Road Airport Connector.

According to Harris County Precinct 4, the closure will begin on Friday, April 25 at 10 p.m. until Saturday, April 26 at 6 p.m.

Drivers will have to find an alternate route.