Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced on social media that NRG Stadium would be re-named throughout the weekend ahead of the much anticipated Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour stop in Houston.

Officials said Banners with NRG Stadium (Taylor's Version) will be placed at NRG Stadium's north and south entrances.

Also, as another part of the tour stop, Hidalgo signed a proclamation naming April 21 through April 23 as Taylor Swift The Eras Tour weekend in Harris County.

"We know all too well that other areas have done huge things. They've lit up the town; they’ve renamed streets, they’ve even made you mayor for a day. But we’re going to do something even better. I know if I did any of that, folks would say that I am the man," said Judge Hidalgo in her video message. "Long story short, we’re renaming NRG Stadium–where you’ll be performing–to NRG Stadium (Taylor’s Version)."

Added Judge Hidalgo, "With the name change, I know it’ll never go out of style. Plus, it’s not only the young that enjoy your music. I hope your stay here is beyond your wildest dreams, and for everyone in Harris County, let’s get ready for it!"

Judge Hidalgo is re-naming the stadium as a ceremonial action and the stadium’s name will revert on Monday, April 24, 2023. Taylor Swift is the first performer in Harris County history to sell out NRG Stadium three nights in a row on a single tour.

For those attending, plan ahead for parking here. The MetroRail Red Line (Taylor’s Version) will be running with officials expecting heavy demand. Concert goers are also encouraged to use rideshare as an alternate option.