Tavores Henderson indicted on capital murder charge

Tavores Henderson, the man accused with killing a Nassau Bay police officer, has been indicted by a grand jury for capital murder, according to the District Attorney's office.

Henderson, 21, is charged in the hit-and-run death of Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan.

According to investigators, Henderson’s mother Tiffany Henderson and her boyfriend, Geoffrey Wheeler, helped Tavores hide from officers after he killed Sgt. Sullivan. They have also been indicted for hindering apprehension.

According to court records, Henderson told officers he was in Nassau Bay “to get drugs” and was on the phone with his mother when officers tried to arrest him. The document goes on to say Henderson told officers he “took off because he was scared,” running over Sgt. Sullivan.