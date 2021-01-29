Texas A&M Galveston student missing, another found dead in 'unrelated' incidents

Texas A&M University at Galveston says one student is missing and another student was found dead in unrelated incidents overnight.

The university was notified about the missing student on Thursday evening. The student has not been publicly identified.

The Galveston and Texas City Police Departments and the Coast Guard aided in a search for the missing student.

The search was suspended overnight, and the university says they are awaiting confirmation that the search will resume at daylight.

Also on Thursday night, a student was found dead in their residence hall room, university officials say.

They said the incident was "separate and unrelated". They did not identify the student, but said they were a member of the Class of ’23.

"Additional details will not be provided at this time. We mourn with each of you in this tragic loss," TAMUG wrote on Twitter.

Counseling services are available to students on campus.