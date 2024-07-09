Expand / Collapse search
Taking care of senior citizens with no power

By
July 9, 2024
The Isiah Factor Uncensored
FOX 26 Houston

Taking care of senior citizens with no power

Portions of south-central and southeast Texas are under a heat advisory until 8pm Wednesday. Causing problems for many including our senior citizens. Dr. Danish Ali with ArchPoint pain institute joins the factor to talk about how important it is that the elderly are taken care of during this time.

HOUSTON - Portions of south central and southeast Texas are under a heat advisory until 8pm Wednesday, which will cause problems for many, including our senior citizens.

Dr. Danish Ali with ArchPoint Pain Institute joins the Factor Uncensored to talk about how important it is that the elderly are taken care of during this time.

