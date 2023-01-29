T.C. Jester Shooting: Houston police searching for man, stolen vehicle following deadly shooting

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a man and stolen vehicle following a deadly shooting on Friday morning.

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred on the 1700 block of West T.C. Jester Boulevard.

Authorities said they are looking for a 2002 white Dodge Ram Pickup truck bearing Oregon license plates 915NLP.

Police said the homeowner, who is not charged in the incident, 37-year-old James Gerald Martin III, hasn't been located.

This all began when police responded to a welfare check call and found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That man was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on the stolen Dodge Ram Pickup truck or on the whereabouts of James Martin III is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.