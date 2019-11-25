Sysco donates $50,000, produce, turkeys to Houston Food Bank

Sysco is joining others in helping out the Houston Food Bank following the loss of nearly 2 million pounds of food after an ammonia leak in its refrigerated facility.

The company is donating $50,000 to support the food bank's recovery efforts. Sysco has also coordinated more than 200,000 pounds of produce donations from several of its suppliers, as well as approximately 40,000 pounds of donated turkeys -- just in time for Thanksgiving.

“This loss of food comes at a time of great need for our neighbors at risk of hunger, and is further compounded by the fact that Thanksgiving is only a week away,” said Tom Bené, chairman, Sysco's president and CEO. “At times of crisis, the Houston community has a history of pulling together to help each other and this is no different."

The Houston Food Bank also has a need for volunteers, so Sysco is stepping up to organize volunteer events for its associates at the food bank's warehouse, where they will break down pallets and sort produce and other food items currently being stored in refrigerated trailers.

United Airlines, H-E-B, Kroger Houston and others have also donated money and produce to the Houston Food Bank following the recent ammonia leak.