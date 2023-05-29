It’s the holiday and people are packing pools this Memorial Day but celebratory swimming too often turns deadly on this day.

Just as Memorial Day is known for grilling out and gathering with loved ones, the holiday unfortunately also often comes with a spike in drownings.

"Pool safety is critically important," says Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Pena.

Keeping children safe this holiday and this summer, according to Chief Pena, is as simple as A, B, C, D.

"A, we need to have adult supervision. Drownings happen not because of lack of supervision but a lapse in supervision. We need to make sure we’re constantly monitoring the children," Pena says.

The Chief says "B" reminds us to be at arm’s length when kids are in the water. "C" have Coast Guard-approved flotation devices for kids 4 and under and "D" don’t get distracted, especially by your cell phone.

"The number one cause of accidental death in children 1 to 4 is accidental drownings, and it’s the second leading cause of death for children 14 and under. That’s huge," Chief Pena points out.

Of the 37 City of Houston pools only 12 opened last summer due to a shortage of lifeguards.

"Last summer was rough," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner explains. "We had a hard time getting, finding lifeguards. We’ve done better this time around. So there will be 24 pools open this time around but we still need others for about 10 other pools."

The City of Houston is offering $16 an hour and a $500 signing bonus for lifeguards and $18 an hour for the head guard.

Also, Chief Pena is reminding us drownings can happen quickly and usually without splashing or flailing, and the person silently sinks to the bottom of the pool. So it’s critical to keep an eye on the little ones at all times when they’re in the water.

To learn more about or apply to be a lifeguard for the City of Houston, click here.