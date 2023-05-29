Summer is here and the City of Houston Parks and Recreations Department is currently in need of lifeguards!

Applicants, according to the city's website, need to be at least 16-years-old to start out at $16 an hour and no previous lifeguarding experience is necessary.

Headguards, however, are paid $18 an hour and need about 6 months minimum experience as a Lifeguard or as a Water Safety Instructor.

There are several steps one must take prior to becoming a lifeguard, which is outlined by Houston officials. See them all below or by clicking here.