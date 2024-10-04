SWAT at Seabrook apartment complex after reports of shooting: police

Seabrook Police and SWAT are investigating a possible shooting in the Seabrook area on Friday, officials say.

Gunshots were reported at an apartment complex at 2401 Repsdorph Road causing the police department, EMS, and the fire department to be called to the scene.

Residents were asked to remain inside the apartment with their doors locked until the scene has been secured and deemed safe. Those who are not at the apartments are asked not to return until officials say it's clear.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

There is no threat to the general public at this time, officials say.

This is a breaking news story.