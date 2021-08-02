Expand / Collapse search

SWAT detains man barricading in his home after threatening neighbors with knives

HOUSTON - A Houston man has been detained after threatening his neighbors with knives Monday morning.

Houston police officers were called about a disturbance around 6:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 6300 block of Windswept Lane.

Police were told the suspect was being evicted, and he believed that neighbors had stolen some of his property.

Neighbors told police he threatened them and chased them with a knife.

When police arrived they saw him with the knives before he barricaded himself.

HPD's Hostage and Negotiation Team was called to the scene along with SWAT. They negotiated with the suspect for hours until he surrendered by walking out of his front door.

Police say the suspect may have been suffering some sort of mental crisis.

He was booked on two counts of aggravated assault.