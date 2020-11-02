SWAT at New Waverly home where man is reportedly barricaded

SWAT officers are in New Waverly where a man is reportedly barricaded.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene on S. Pavey Circle near Ranch Road.

Authorities say at least one child and a woman were released, but another woman and a child are believed to still be inside.

Walker County and Montgomery County SWAT are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.