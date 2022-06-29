Suspected robber shot, killed outside bar in north Houston

article

Houston police are searching for the gunman who killed a suspected robber outside a north Houston bar overnight.

HPD says the shooting happened in the parking lot in the 1100 block of Berry Rd around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a Hispanic male in his late 20s or early 30s who was shot several times. He was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police believe a robbery that ended badly for the suspect, after investigators determined the vehicle the man was in had been used in other robberies in the area.

Police say there was a robbery at the same bar around midnight two hours before the shooting. They are working to determine whether the man who was shot was the same suspect in that earlier robbery.

RELATED: Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in North Houston

Witnesses tell police that the guy was seen driving around the parking lot, and as they were closing the bar he got out of his vehicle and approached another Hispanic male in a black sedan. That's when the man responded by shooting at him. The gunman then drove away from the scene.

Witnesses say the exchange appeared to be an attempted robbery.

MORE IN CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Police believe the shooter is a frequent patron of the bar and is scared about whether he was justified in the shooting.

HPD Homicide Unit is investigating.