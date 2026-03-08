League City man arrested on child pornography charges following cyber tip

article

The Brief Cameron Heald, 33, was taken into custody Thursday following a child pornography investigation at his North Wesley Drive apartment. Investigators from multiple agencies launched the case in February 2026 after receiving a report from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Forensic exams of seized electronics led to two felony charges, with Heald’s total bond currently set at $120,000.



A 33-year-old League City man has been arrested on child pornography charges following an investigation sparked by a national cyber tip, authorities said Saturday.

Cameron Heald arrested

What we know:

Cameron Heald was taken into custody Thursday after investigators executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 300 block of North Wesley Drive.

The investigation began in February 2026, when Detective Espinosa of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Working alongside the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, deputies seized several electronic devices from Heald’s residence. A subsequent forensic examination of the hardware revealed evidence of child pornography, according to the sheriff's office.

Heald faces two primary charges:

Possession with intent to promote child pornography: Bond set at $80,000.

Possession of child pornography (fewer than 10 visual depictions): Bond set at $40,000.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office credited a wide-ranging collaborative effort for the arrest. The operation included personnel from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Galveston, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the police departments of League City, Pearland, La Porte, Texas City, and Dickinson.

What they're saying:

"The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting children and aggressively investigating crimes involving the exploitation of minors," the agency said in a statement.