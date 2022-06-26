Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in North Houston

article

An investigation is now underway following an officer-involved shooting in Houston on Sunday evening.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting occurred on the 4400 block of North Freeway around 7:30 p.m.

Executive Assistant Chief James Jones said an African-American male walked into the Walmart, confronted a victim who was trying to check out as he was exiting the store.

Jones said something very briefly took place as the victim was punched once with a punch then again with what appeared to be a bat or table leg. The suspect then walked out of the store.

The officer, who was working an extra job at the Walmart and has seven years with the Houston Police Department, was flagged down and immediately saw the suspect and engaged him.

Jones said the suspect ignored the officer and walked off.

That's when a struggle began by the Panda Express and the officer fired his taser twice, according to Jones.

Then there was a fight over the taser and the officer tried to disengage and was struck again by the suspect.

The officer then fired his firearm one time striking the suspect in the torso, according to Jones, and the suspect fled through the Panda Express and toward a Chik-Fil-A.

The suspect were able to take him into custody at gunpoint by two on-duty officers who responded quickly. Jones added the officers got into an accident very close to where they took the suspect into custody.

The suspect was later taken to the hospital, and is currently listed in stable condition. The officer was also taken to a hospital for cuts and other injuries. He is said to be in good condition.

Jones said it appears the incident was a very random attack, although he stated that Walmart was aware of the suspect as he had come in before acting erratically the day before making threats.