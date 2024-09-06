The Brief A Harris County woman is accused of drunk driving and causing a roll over crash. Deputies detained the woman after witnesses say she hit a car then got out to walk around.



A Harris County woman is in custody after she is suspected of causing a crash while drunk driving, officials say.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman reports constable deputies were called to the 13400 block of Paradise Valley about a major roll over crash.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Courtesy of Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 via Facebook

According to witnesses, a woman hit a curb then another vehicle before getting out to walk around. The woman was detained by deputies after showing multiple signs of intoxication.

Constable Herman says she was put in custody for driving while intoxicated.