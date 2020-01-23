Suspect wanted in deadly shooting of woman in Houston's Sunnyside neighborhood

Police released video of a suspect wanted to deadly shooting of a woman in Houston’s Sunnyside neighborhood.

The victim, Juanisha Wanique Fortune, 32, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an empty lot on Cullen Boulevard and Larkspur Street at around 7:55 p.m. January 16.

Fortune was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The suspect is described only as a black male wearing a white muscle shirt, black pants, red shoes and red boxers or shorts. He is carrying a black backpack.

Houston police say the male in the video matched the description given by a witness in the area. He is seen walking southbound on the sidewalk at the location where the woman was shot.

Anyone with information on the identity of the wanted suspect or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.