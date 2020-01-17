Woman dies after being shot twice behind building in Sunnyside

article

A woman died after she was found shot behind a building in Sunnyside.

Houston police officers responded to the scene on Cullen Blvd near Larkspur Street around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say someone heard gunshots and called police.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, had been shot twice. She was taken to the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

Investigators are gathering surveillance video from nearby businesses. There is no description of a suspect or suspect vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.

MORE: Follow the latest local news