Suspect shot by police officer after deadly shooting in north Houston charged

Police have identified the suspect who was shot by an officer following the deadly shooting of another man in north Houston on Monday.

Andra Foster, 43, is charged with aggravated assault against a police officer. He remains hospitalized.

Around 2:20 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting in the 8500 block of North Main and found that a man had been wounded. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say another officer was waved down by bystanders and advised that the suspect, Foster, was walking with a gun toward East 44th.

According to HPD, Officer R. Kloeppel was directed to a house near the 100 block of East 44th where he located a man fitting the suspect’s description in the front yard holding a gun.

Police say Officer Kloeppel gave verbal commands to Foster, who pointed the gun toward the officer. Fearing for his life, HPD says, Officer Kloeppel fired several shots toward Foster, striking him.

Authorities say Foster ran behind the house, and additional officers arrived and went behind a neighboring house, giving Foster verbal commands to drop his weapon.

Foster allegedly raised his weapon toward a second officer while behind the house. Police say he then walked back toward the front of the house and fired a shot toward the front.

Officer Kloeppel gave the suspect commands to drop his weapon and Foster again raised his weapon toward Officer Kloeppel, according to HPD.

The police department says, again fearing for his life, Officer Kloeppel fired at Foster, striking him.

Foster was taken into custody. Officers rendered first aid until HFD paramedics arrived. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Officer Kloeppel, who is assigned to the North Patrol Division and was sworn in as an officer in January 2017, was not injured.

As is customary in HPD officer-involved shooting incidents in the city limits, this case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.