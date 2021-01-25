Police investigating officer-involved shooting in North Houston

article

The Houston Fire Department is currently on scene after responding to reports of an 'active shooter incident.'

Details are very limited at this time, but we're told the incident occurred on the 8500 block of North Main Street.

The Houston Police Department said in a tweet that they were responding to an officer-involved shooting.

According to police, the suspect shot a person around 2:20 p.m. and an officer witnessed the shooting.

Authorities said the suspect was shot by the officer and taken to the hospital.

No word yet on the conditions of the victim or the suspect.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.