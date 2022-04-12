Suspect posing as home health aide shot, killed during Houston home invasion: police

A suspect posing as a home healthcare worker was shot and killed during a home invasion in southeast Houston, police say.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 12500 block of Cooperstown Drive.

MORE: Pedestrian street crossing deaths rising in Houston

Officers were dispatched to the home and found a man dead at the scene.

After initial interviews, police found that the male suspect who was wearing hospital scrubs attempted to gain entry into the home by trying to trick the homeowner into thinking he was a home health aide.

When that didn’t work, police say the suspect tried to force his way in – breaking the front door – and was shot. His body was found at the front door of the residence.

MORE: Galveston NICU nurse shot, killed on Gulf Freeway over weekend

Police say this may have been a random attack and don’t know the motive at this time.

"At this point, all that is under investigation. It doesn't look like there's any relation at all. It was just a random thing. The home healthcare that dropped on the original radio, I think was part of the ruse to try to gain entry into the home without having to force entry. And when that didn't work, he tried to force entry in there," said HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica.

Advertisement

Police say the homeowner is believed to have been home alone when the suspect showed up but may have then called her son to come over. Investigators are still trying to determine who shot the suspect. Interviews are still being conducted.